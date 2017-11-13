- Advertisement -

Hearings began on Monday in the trial of 46 alleged members of the Islamic State extremist group accused of involvement in the multi-pronged attack on the main Istanbul airport in 2016 that killed 46 people.

The attack killed citizens of over 10 countries, including two dozen Turkish nationals.

The three attackers, who used guns and explosive vests, also died.

No organisation claimed the attack, but Turkish officials have blamed it on Islamic State, a group accused of a number of bombings in Turkey in 2015 and 2016.

- Advertisement -

Authorities have cracked down hard against the group’s supporters, detaining hundreds in recent months alone.

“Prosecutors are seeking life sentences plus 3,342 years in jail for the 46 suspects, four of whom are at large,’’ the state-run Anadolu news agency reported, citing an indictment.

The suspects hail from a number of nations, including Russia, Egypt, Syria and Turkey.