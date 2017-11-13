- Advertisement -

Undercover police officers from two different divisions in Detroit are under investigation after they apparently began fighting each other when a drug operation went wrong.

Two special operations officers from the 12th precinct were posing as drug dealers as part of the “push off” operation in the Seven Mile area of the city.

The “push off” involves officers pretending to sell drugs to customers, before arresting potential buyers and seizing their vehicles.

But instead of customers, the two were ordered to the ground when officers from the 11th precinct arrived at the house in the east of the city, FOX 2 reported.

When more officers arrived and began raiding the house, the two different groups began fighting with each other.

Sources told FOX 2 that guns were drawn and punches thrown during the fight, with one officer treated in hospital for undisclosed injuries.

One of the units reportedly had a body camera video which recorded the entire incident.

An internal investigation has been launched by Detroit Police Department into the incident last week.

Sergeant Nicole Kirkwood told the Detroit Free Press: “We’re still conducting our investigation. And that’s pretty much all I can say.”

WXYZ TV reported that two dozen officers were involved in the altercation.