- Advertisement -

A prison riot in the Brazilian city of Cascavel that began on Thursday afternoon turned deadly with two prisoners confirmed dead.

The riot quickly became a rebellion with inmates taking over parts of the prison and holding two guards hostage.

- Advertisement -

Brazilian military police were in discussions with prisoners to end the riot and release the two hostages, but negotiations were suspended on Friday afternoon (November 10).

According to local media, the confirmed deaths were prisoners at the facility and were victims of decapitation by fellow inmates.

Family members waited outside the prison on Friday (November 10) for news of their loved ones.