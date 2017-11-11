- Advertisement -

Greek police say they have arrested a trafficker carrying 90 migrants in his truck container.

The truck was inspected outside the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki Friday morning, police announced Saturday.

Police arrested the truck driver, a 55-year-old Greek man.

The migrants included 21 minors, police said, with more than 60 Iraqis and others from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Congo and Iran. They had crossed from Turkey, having paid 1,800 euros ($2,100) each to be transported to Athens, police said.

In a separate incident close to Greece’s border with Turkey, police arrested a 39-year-old Syrian national who was carrying ten migrants, nine Syrians and one Iraqi in his passenger car, police said.