Amnesty International says Iranian security forces have killed at least 304 protesters between November 15 and 18, using “lethal weapons” to suppress dissent.

Meanwhile, thousands have been arbitrarily arrested or disappeared after the protests and are feared to have been subjected to torture, while many more have been wounded in the violent and “vicious” crackdown on protests.

Amnesty International’s latest report on the mid-November protests in Iran which was published on December 16 observed that the detainees include “thousands of protesters as well as journalists, human rights defenders and students, to stop them from speaking out about Iran’s ruthless repression.”

In the meantime, news reports and videos that have surfaced following a 10-day Internet blackout to curb news dissemination, have revealed shocking images of brutality against protesters, with many children and adolescents among them.

Social media reports say dozens of children as young as 13 have been killed during the crackdown and many youngsters are in jail. One young boy was killed in Shiraz in school uniform while coming back from the school, his mother told a London-based satellite TV.

Earlier, the UN stated that it has information suggesting at least 12 children are among those killed.

Posters of school-age young boys and girls at their graveside are abundant on social media and their stories are being shared on social media thanks to their brave parents who have spoken to the media regardless of security officials’ warnings.

Some got the body of their loved ones from the morgue only after promising that they will not speak to the media and will not hold public mourning services.

The Iranian authorities have so far refused to announce the death toll, despite occasional promises, and have been playing blame games among themselves shunning responsibility.

In the meantime, “the Iranian authorities have held detainees incommunicado and subjected them to enforced disappearance, torture and other ill-treatment,” says the AI report.

According to Philip Luther, Middle East and North Africa Research Director at Amnesty International, “Harrowing testimony from eyewitnesses suggests that almost immediately after the Iranian authorities massacred hundreds of those participating in nationwide protests, they went on to orchestrate a wide-scale clampdown designed to instill fear and prevent anyone from speaking out about what happened.”

Video footage verified by reporters, family members of the victims and Amnesty International’s digital verification system show “Iranian security forces opening fire on unarmed protesters who did not pose any imminent risk.”

Meanwhile, media reports and the Amnesty International investigation revealed that “The majority of the deaths that the organization has recorded occurred as a result of gunshots to the head, heart, neck and other vital organs indicating that the security forces were shooting to kill.”