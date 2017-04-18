British PM Theresa May calls snap general election for June 8

Advertisement

British Prime Minister Theresa May has called a snap general election to be held on June 8, 2017.

May made the surprise announcement on Tuesday in front of 10 Downing Street.

“I have concluded that the only way to guarantee certainty and stability for the years ahead is to hold this election,” she said.

Advertisement

May added that Britain needed an election because while the country is coming together, parliament is not.

She accused her opponents’ “political game-playing” of undermining country in Brexit talks.