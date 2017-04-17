Paraguay’s President Horacio Cartes backs off re-election bid

Advertisement

Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes said Monday he will no longer seek re-election next year, after his bid to change the constitution triggered deadly riots.

Cartes said in a statement he will “in no event” try to run in the April 2018 vote, seeking to end a political crisis unleashed by his push to remain in power another five years.

Presidential re-election has been taboo in the South American country since the 35-year dictatorship of General Alfredo Stroessner ended in 1989.



After Senators passed a bill last month to change that, opposition activists stormed Congress, ransacking lawmakers’ offices and lighting fires.

Police shot dead one opposition activist in a raid during the riots.

That triggered calls for crisis talks, backed by Pope Francis. But they fell apart when the main opposition, the Liberal Party, boycotted them.

The conservative president had the backing of his leftist rival Fernando Lugo, who was president from 2008 to 2012 and also wants to run again.

But the Liberal Party bitterly opposed changing the 1992 constitution’s limit of a single five-year term.