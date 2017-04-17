Advertisement

Four die as light aircraft crashes in Portugal

Four people aboard a Swiss-registered light aircraft died when it crashed into a supermarket warehouse in the Lisbon suburbs on Monday, investigators said.

“There are four dead, the pilot and his three passengers,” a spokesman for Portugal’s Office of Prevention and Investigation of Aeronautical Accidents told AFP, saying further details about the incident and the fatalities were not immediately known.

The warehouse is located close to an aerodrome at Tires, in the district of Cascais. There was no immediate information as to whether there were any casualties in the building itself.

