Plane crashes into Lidl supermarket in Portugal

Five people have been killed after a small plane crashed into a Lidl supermarket car park near Lisbon in Portugal.

All four crew members were killed in the crash, as well as one man on the ground.

The plane is believed to have exploded in mid-air before crashing near the supermarket in a residential area.

It fell onto a lorry in the car park below, which was delivering produce to the supermarket, killing the driver.

Operational commander Miguel Cruz said those killed are the Swiss pilot, three French passengers on the plane and a Portuguese truck driver.

The Swiss-registered plane had taken off from Tires aerodrome – 12m (20km) west of the Portuguese capital – shortly before the crash.

It is not yet known if anyone else was injured in the accident, which was attended by 50 rescue workers.