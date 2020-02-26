<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





On Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases in Bahrain reached 26 as three new cases were confirmed.

According to the news agency, the three new cases all involve Bahraini women who had been in Iran. They had arrived at Bahrain International Airport via indirect flights from the Middle Eastern country, which has been linked to all 140 COVID-19 cases reported in the region.

On Tuesday, nine new cases were reportedly detected at Bahrain’s airport earlier in the day. The infected patients included both Bahraini and Saudi citizens who had been traveling from Iran via Dubai and Sharjah.





Bahrain has since suspended all flights to and from the latter emirates. The number of reported cases has also increased drastically (more than doubled) since. The Gulf nation has also confirmed that it is conducting all the necessary tests for travelers coming from affected countries in a designated room at the airport.

Officials in the country have said one of the very first infected patients in the country was a school bus driver. As a result, schools have been shut down. The Ministry of Education has said all public and private universities will be closed for two weeks starting Feb. 26.

Generally, several Gulf states have restricted travel to and from Iran in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.