Trump’s White House confirms call to Buhari

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, in his press briefing Tuesday speaking on Donald Trump’s activities for Monday said: “…In addition to his in-person meetings with the prime ministers of Japan and Canada, the President also recently had phone calls with the presidents of Tunisia, Peru, Nigeria, Colombia and South Africa. Readouts are available on all of those calls.”

Advertisement Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook



AD: See how to kill premature ejaculation, last up 25 minutes in bed and enlarge your manhood size without side effect See how to kill premature ejaculation, last up 25 minutes in bed and enlarge your manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]