Trump’s White House confirms call to Buhari

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, in his press briefing Tuesday speaking on Donald Trump’s activities for Monday said: “…In addition to his in-person meetings with the prime ministers of Japan and Canada, the President also recently had phone calls with the presidents of Tunisia, Peru, Nigeria, Colombia and South Africa. Readouts are available on all of those calls.”
