Trump hits out at ‘illegal leaks’ in Washington

Advertisement

Donald Trump has blasted what he calls “illegal leaks” coming out of Washington, in his first public comments since his national security adviser quit.

In the aftermath of Michael Flynn’s departure, the President wrote on Twitter that the “real story” was the alleged leaks – and he questioned if they would continue as he deals with issues such as North Korea.

Mr Flynn quit less than a month into the job after claims he misled the Trump administration over his contact with Russia.

Mr Flynn has apologised for giving Vice President Mike Pence and others “incomplete information” about his phone calls with Russia’s ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The retired army lieutenant general allegedly discussed sanctions with Mr Kislyak late last year before Mr Trump was in power – and before he had officially taken up his own role.

Advertisement

Under the Logan Act in American law, it is illegal for an unauthorised citizen to conduct diplomacy on behalf of the US.

Mr Flynn may need to testify at a congressional hearing investigating Russia’s alleged interference in last year’s presidential election, according to Republican Senator Bob Corker.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on North Korea after it carried out a ballistic missile test on Saturday, which was been condemned by the international community.

The UN Security Council has warned of “further significant measures” if Pyongyang, which is already facing a string of sanctions, does not stop nuclear and missile testing.

The UK Foreign Office summoned North Korea’s ambassador to London, Choe II, who was told by British officials that his country’s actions “threaten international peace and security”.

North Korea tested the ballistic missile while Mr Trump was at his Florida resort hosting Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.