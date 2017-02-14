Advertisement

Valentine: Indonesian mayor raids shops selling condoms

Valentine: Indonesian mayor raids shops selling condoms
Advertisement

The mayor of a city on Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island on Tuesday raided convenience stores selling condoms on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

According to local media the mayor of Makassar, Mohammad Pomanto, complained during snap inspections of minimarts that stores were selling condoms “like they were candy.’’

“Valentine’s Day is a day of love but it doesn’t mean people can do anything in the name of love.

Advertisement

“It’s not about Valentine’s Day but it’s about moral degradation,’’ he said, adding that stores that sold condoms freely to unmarried teenagers would have their permits revoked.

In 2016, the mayor issued a circular requiring stores in the largest city in eastern Indonesia to sell condoms only to married people.

Indonesia is the world’s largest Muslim-majority country where conservative views about sex prevail.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: See how to kill premature ejaculation, last up 25 minutes in bed and enlarge your manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.