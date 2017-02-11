Juncker doubts EU unity during Brexit talks

Advertisement

Jean-Claude Juncker has expressed doubts that EU countries will be able to maintain a united front during Brexit negotiations.

Speaking to Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio, the European Commission president said: “The other EU 27 don’t know it yet, but the Brits know very well how they can tackle this.

“They could promise country A this, country B that and country C something else and the endgame is that there is not united European front.”

He asked: “Has the time come for when the European Union of the 27 must show unity, cohesion and coherence?

“Yes, I say yes, when it comes to Brexit and (US President Donald) Trump… but I have some justified doubts that it will really happen.”

He added: “Do the Hungarians and the Poles want exactly the same thing as the Germans and the French?

“I have serious doubts.”

Mr Juncker’s words come just days after MPs in Britain approved the bill giving Prime Minister Theresa May permission to trigger Brexit.

On Wednesday at its third reading, the final Commons stage, the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill passed by 494 votes to 122 – a majority of 372.

It must now go to the House of Lords before the Prime Minister can invoke Article 50, which she has promised to do by the end of March.

Mr Juncker, previously a conservative prime minister of Luxembourg, also told the German radio station that he would not seek a second term as EU Commission president when his current five-year term expires in 2019.