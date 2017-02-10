Advertisement

Trump has ‘no doubt’ he will win court battle on travel ban

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold a joint press conference on February 10, 2017, at the White House in Washington, DC.Brendan Smialowski/AFP
President Donald Trump said Friday he was confident his administration would prevail in the court battle over its controversial immigration order, while pledging to move quickly on additional national security measures.

“We’ll be doing something very rapidly having to do with additional security for our country,” he told a joint White House news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. “You’ll be seeing that sometime next week.”

“In addition we will continue to go through the court process, and I have no doubt we’ll win that particular case,” Trump said, a day after a federal appeals court maintained a freeze on his travel ban affecting nationals from seven Muslim-majority nations.

