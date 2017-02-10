Advertisement

Trump calls court decision on travel ban ‘disgraceful’

Trump calls court decision on travel ban ‘disgraceful’
Washington State Solicitor General Noah Purcell, right, speaks during a press conference while Attorney General Bob Ferguson, center, and Assistant Attorney General Colleen Melody listen on February 9, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. An appeals court refused to reinstate U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.Stephen Brashear/Getty Images/AFP
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump denounced as “disgraceful” Friday an appellate court’s decision blocking his order barring US entry to refugees and nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Trump reacted to Thursday’s unanimous decision by the US court of appeals based in San Francisco in an early morning tweet that selectively quoted from a post on Lawfare, a blog on law and national security issues.

The blog post found it “remarkable” that the appellate panel “did not even bother to cite” a key US legal statute that authorises the president to suspend entry to the United States of all or any class of aliens he deems detrimental to US interests.

Advertisement

After quoting the Lawfare passage in his tweet, Trump declared the appellate court’s conclusion: “A disgraceful decision!”

Trump neglected to say, however, that the blog goes on to conclude that the appellate court reached the correct decision in upholding a lower court judge’s suspension of the ban.

Lawfare said the decision was right “for the simple reason that there is no cause to plunge the country into turmoil again while the courts address the merits of these matters over the next few weeks.”

The case is seen as likely to be appealed to the Supreme Court, although it could go back for further review in the lower courts.

“SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!” Trump tweeted Thursday minutes after the San Francisco appeals court handed down its ruling.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.