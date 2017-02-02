Advertisement

Wife of Brazil’s Lula is brain dead

Wife of Brazil’s Lula is brain dead
Brazilian former President (2003-2011) Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva.AFP/Christophe Simon
Advertisement

The wife of Brazil’s embattled former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was declared brain dead on Thursday, doctors in Sao Paulo said.

“An absence of blood flow in the brain was identified,” doctors at the Sirio-Libanes hospital said.

The family of Marisa Leticia Lula da Silva, 66, had authorized the donation of her organs and “procedures were begun for the donation,” the hospital said in a statement.

Lula’s family issued a statement thanking supporters for “all the expressions of sympathy and solidarity.”

Advertisement

Da Silva had been hospitalized since January 24 with a brain haemorrhage due to a ruptured brain aneurism.

A minute of silence was held in the lower house of Congress in the capital of Brasilia. Da Silva — whose husband is universally known as Lula — was first lady from 2003 to 2010.

Although Lula left power with sky high ratings and taking credit for Brazil’s economic boom, his legacy has been badly tarnished by a subsequent recession and a string of corruption charges last year in which his wife was also indicted.

Both Lula and his wife denied any wrongdoing.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: See how to kill premature ejaculation, last up 25 minutes in bed and enlarge your manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.