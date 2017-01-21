Trump reaches out to intelligence services on first US trip

Advertisement

Donald Trump has reached out to intelligence services on his first trip in the US since his inauguration.

Mr Trump has been highly critical of the intelligence community in recent months, notably following the leak of a dossier claiming Russia had compromising material about him.

But speaking at CIA HQ in Virginia, the President told employees the media had invented a “feud”.

He said he was behind them 1,000%, adding: “There is nobody that feels stronger about the intelligence community and the CIA than Donald Trump.

“I’m so behind you. You’re going to get so much backing that you’re going to start saying, ‘Don’t give us so much backing.'”

Advertisement

Mr Trump said his nominee for the agency, Mike Pompeo, was the only person he met for the job – and described him as his most important nomination.

He also told staff that “evil” Islamic extremism needed to be eradicated as a priority.

The 45th President also used the visit to dispute estimates of the number of people who attended his inauguration.

It is thought about 250,000 turned out on Friday, compared with 1.8 million for Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009.

His speech came as a reported half a million women marched against his presidency in Washington.

Protests also took place in cities around the world.