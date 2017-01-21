Advertisement

Brexit domino effect ‘will bring down Europe’ – Le Pen

Brexit domino effect ‘will bring down Europe’ – Le Pen
Marine Le Pen, leader of the French Front National political party, speaks at a conference of European right-wing parties on January 21, 2017 in Koblenz, Germany. In an event hosted by the Europe of Nations and Freedom political group of the European Parliament, leading members of the Front National of France, the Alternative for Germany (AfD), the Lega Nord of Italy, the Austria Freedom Party and the PVV party of the Netherlands are meeting for a one-day conference. France, the Netherlands and Germany all face national elections this year and in each case right-wing populists are in a strong position.Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images
Advertisement

Marine Le Pen, leader of the French far-right Front National party, has said the Brexit vote has set off a domino effect that “will bring down all of Europe”.

She said the British and Americans had pulled off “coups” in 2016 and predicted that 2017 would be the “year the people of continental Europe woke up”.

Ms Le Pen is seen as highly likely to make the run-off for the French presidency in May, while the right-wing nationalist party, Alternative for Germany, is expected to make significant gains at the election there in September.

Speaking at a meeting of nationalist leaders from major European countries in the German city of Koblenz, Ms Le Pen said the EU was a “system of oppression” and added: “We are experiencing the end of one world and the birth of another.”

She said: “The first real blow struck against the old order, the thing that will set off the domino effect that will bring down all of Europe, is Brexit – a sovereign people has decided to leave an agreement of the powerful, to decide its own destiny.

Advertisement

“The second blow came shortly afterwards and that was the election of Mr Trump to the presidency of the United States, putting the friends of neo-liberalism in an even more difficult situation.”

Also attending the meeting were leader Alternative for Germany leader Frauke Petry, Dutch far-right Freedom Party founder Geert Wilders and Matteo Salvini, of Italy’s anti-EU Northern League.

In an interview with The Times newspaper earlier this week, Donald Trump said the EU had become “a vehicle for Germany”.

He was sharply critical of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s immigration policy, saying she had let too many “illegals” into continental Europe.

Speaking on Saturday following Mr Trump’s inauguration, Mrs Merkel said she would work on preserving the relationship between Europe and the US, saying she would “work” on the trans-Atlantic relationship.

“Even when there are different opinions, compromises and solutions can be best found when we exchange ideas with respect,” she said.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: Discover 2 hot ways to kill premature ejaculation, last up 25 minutes in bed, and enlarge your manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.