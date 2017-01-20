Donald Trump reveals plan for missile defence system

Advertisement

Donald Trump has announced plans to develop a missile defence system to protect the US against attacks from Iran and North Korea.

Within minutes of his inauguration as US President, Mr Trump’s administration said it would develop a “state of the art” system.

It did not provide details on whether the missile defence system would differ from those already under development, how much it would cost or how it would be paid for.

In a policy statement on the White House website, Mr Trump’s administration said the move was part of its strategy to “rebuild our military”.

On the President’s campaign website, Mr Trump’s team said it would invest in the system to “meet growing threats” and “counter the ballistic missile threat from Iran and North Korea”.

The policy announcement comes just a day after reports that Pyongyang was readying a test of a new, upgraded intercontinental ballistic missile prototype.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, news of the test appeared to have been intentionally leaked by North Korea to send a “strategic message” to Mr Trump.

A US intelligence official told Reuters the exercise “would more likely be a test of Trump than a test of a delivery system”, adding: “If they really want to poke him, they’ll do it right away.”