Obama vows to work for true democracy in retirement

Advertisement

US President Barack Obama called Friday on the public to offer ideas on what he should do in retirement, pledging to work for “true democracy” as he exits the White House.

Just hours before handing over the leadership of the United States to Donald Trump, Obama said in tweets and a video with his wife Michelle that they were accepting ideas from the public for what his new presidential center in Chicago should do going ahead.

“I won’t stop; I’ll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love,” Obama tweeted.

“As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me at http://Obama.org.”

In the video, Michelle said that the first order of business for the Obamas as private citizens will be “to take a little break.”

Advertisement

“We’re finally going to get some sleep. And take some time to be with our family, and just be still for a little bit.”

But then, they said, they will begin to work on projects out of Obama’s new presidential center, which Obama described as a “living, working center for citizenship.”

They asked people to send in their ideas on what they should to.

“Tell us about what we can achieve together,” said Michelle Obama.

“Tell us about the young leaders, and companies, and organizations that inspire you. This will be your presidential center just as much as it will be ours.”

“So we want you to tell us what we should be thinking about.”

“True democracy is a project that is much bigger than any one of us,” Barack Obama added.

“It’s a job for all of us.”