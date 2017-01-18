Assange ‘stands by’ extradition deal pledge after Manning release

Advertisement

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is under pressure to turn himself in following Barack Obama’s decision to free a former soldier who was jailed for leaking classified documents to his website.

The outgoing US President used his final hours in the White House to vastly reduce the 35 years Chelsea Manning was due to serve in prison.

It means the transgender former US Army intelligence analyst will now be freed in May.

Last week, WikiLeaks indicated its editor-in-chief was ready to face extradition and step out of the Ecuadorian embassy in central London, where he has been holed up for more than four years.

The anti-secrecy website tweeted: “If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ (Department of Justice) case.”

Mr Assange’s lawyer, Melinda Taylor, went further last night, suggesting the 45-year-old Australian intends to make good on his pledge.

WikiLeaks tweeted: “Assange lawyer @themtchair on Assange-Manning extradition ‘deal’: “Everything that he has said he’s standing by.”

Mr Assange has sought asylum in the embassy since 19 June, 2012, to avoid extradition to Sweden on a rape allegation – which he denies.

If he leaves the embassy he could also be extradited to the US to be questioned over the activities of WikiLeaks and face espionage charges.

WikiLeaks later tweeted: “Assange is confident of winning any fair trial in the US. Obama’s DoJ prevented public interest defense & fair jury.”

Mr Assange praised campaigners for their role in Mr Obama’s decision to commute Manning’s jail term.

“Your courage and determination made the impossible possible,” he said.

Manning, who was born a male and arrested in 2010 as Bradley Manning but now identifies as a female, went to school in Wales and still has friends and family in the area.

Stephen Crabb, Tory MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, said Mr Obama had shown “compassion and mercy” in what he described as “clearly not a straightforward case”.

However, Mr Obama – who had also been under pressure to release intelligence contractor turned whistleblower Edward Snowden – has been accused of backing a traitor.

“The move has caused a storm of criticism in Washington and Republican politicians are furious,” said Sky’s Dominic Waghorn.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican, said: “This is just outrageous. Chelsea Manning’s treachery put American lives at risk and exposed some of our nation’s most sensitive secrets.

“President Obama now leaves in place a dangerous precedent that those who compromise our national security won’t be held accountable for their crimes.”