Saudi tightens Hajj security by blocking infiltration of militants

Saudi Arabia will cooperate with the National Coalition for Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces to prevent the entry of militants as pilgrims during upcoming Hajj, a media report said on Wednesday.

General Secretary of the coalition, Abdul Ilah Fahad, told newsmen during his visit to Jeddah that Saudi Arabia allocated a quota of 15,000 pilgrims for the upcoming season.

Fahad said that there would be high coordination with Saudi Arabia to ensure that all of them were civilians who would come for the religious rituals.

He highlighted that the names of Syrian pilgrims were checked carefully and their fingerprints taken before sending the pre-final list to Saudi Arabia for approval.

“The coordination is part of many steps Saudi Arabia takes to ensure secure and safe Hajj season.

“Since terrorist attack at holy sites could lead to catastrophic results, because of the huge number of worshipers from all over the world,’’ he said.

However, throughout the season, the country would implement tight security plan to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

The 2016 Hajj season attracted over 1.8 million pilgrims, while the number is expected to double this year.

Although Saudi Arabia has brought back the old quotas for countries after the end of expansion of the grand mosque in Mecca.

Meanwhile, Okaz highlighted that Saudi Arabia had arrested terrorists from 40 countries in relations to terrorist cases occurred in recent years.

According to the Interior Ministry, there are 5080 suspects convicted or charged with terror crimes, in which Saudis represent the majority with 4254 individuals.

The reset are from Arab, European and Asian countries, along with 3 Americans.