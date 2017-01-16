Istanbul police arrest New Year nightclub shooter

Advertisement

The alleged gunman who killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Day has been caught, according to Turkish media.

The suspect was caught in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district during a massive police operation late on Monday, the private Dogan news agency and other media said.

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack on the Reina nightclub, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.

Early on January 1, the assailant stormed the popular venue on the Bosphorus and sprayed 120 bullets at terrified partygoers celebrating the start of 2017.

Of the 39 dead, 27 were foreigners, including citizens from Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Jordan, Iraq, Tunisia and Morocco.