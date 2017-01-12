French far-right leader Marine Le Pen seen at Trump Tower

Advertisement

Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen was spotted at Donald Trump’s New York headquarters building Thursday but it was not known if she was there to meet with the US president-elect.

The National Front leader was seen having coffee at Trump Ice Cream Parlor on the ground floor of Trump Tower, with three men including her partner Louis Aliot, the FN’s vice president.

Asked by journalists if she was there to meet Trump, she refused to respond.

Her campaign manager, David Rachline, had said earlier in Paris that she was on a “private” visit to New York and ruled out a Le Pen meeting with the future US president.