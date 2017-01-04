Advertisement

Panama looks to talks with France to get off tax haven list

Panama looks to talks with France to get off tax haven list
View of the building where Panama-based Mossack Fonseca law firm offices are placed in Panama City on April 3, 2016. A massive leak of 11.5 million tax documents on Sunday exposed the secret offshore dealings of aides to Russian president Vladimir Putin, world leaders and celebrities including Barcelona forward Lionel Messi. An investigation into the documents by more than 100 media groups, described as one of the largest such probes in history, revealed the hidden offshore dealings in the assets of around 140 political figures -- including 12 current or former heads of states.AFP/Eduardo Grimaldo
Advertisement

Panama said Tuesday it will hold talks with France in the coming days, after Paris confirmed the Central American country was back on its blacklist of tax havens because of the Panama Papers leak.

The discussions were to highlight progress Panama has made in boosting transparency and cooperation in tax matters, Panama’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

France’s economy ministry confirmed that it was following through with an April decree putting Panama back on its blacklist following the Panama Papers revelations. The country had previously been removed from the list in 2012.

The disclosures, which came from a massive data leak from a Panamanian law firm, showed how many of the world’s wealthy stashed assets in offshore companies shielded from tax scrutiny.

Advertisement

Panama’s president, Juan Carlos Varela, in November warned France of reprisals if his country was maintained on the blacklist.

He had vowed to announce the “diplomatic measures” in his New Year’s speech on Monday, but failed to follow through with his promise.

Panama insists that a series of bilateral tax agreements it has struck and an inquiry by international experts into its financial services sector show how serious it was in cleaning up its past image as a hotspot for shady financial dealings.

But French officials are not convinced. They demand standards that include automatic, multilateral sharing of tax information and more details in offshore company registers that name which individuals are their true beneficiaries.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: See how I satisfied my woman for over 30 mins in bed and enlarge my manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2016 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.