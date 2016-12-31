Advertisement

Trump tweets backhanded New Year’s greeting to his ‘many enemies’

Presidential candidate Donald Trump attends the fight between Gennady Golovkin against David Lemieux for their WBA/WBC interim/IBF middleweight title unification bout at Madison Square Garden on October 17, 2015 in New York City.Al Bello/Getty Images
Donald Trump sent New Year’s greetings to his “many enemies” in a backhanded tweet Saturday in which he gloated over his political conquests.

“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!” the US president-elect wrote.

The message on Twitter, Trump’s preferred mode of communication, caps a year in which he overcame long odds to vanquish 16 other Republicans vying to become the party’s White House nominee.

He then upended Democrat Hillary Clinton in last month’s general election — her formidable political machine and bigger campaign coffers notwithstanding — in a shock election upset.

Trump takes the oath of office on January 20, when he will become the 45th US president.

