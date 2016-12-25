Israel battles fire at oil refinery in Haifa

Firefighters are battling a blaze that erupted in a fuel tank at the Oil Refineries Ltd. facility in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, police said.

No injuries were reported. The company’s Tel Aviv-traded shares were down 2.7 percent at 11:35 a.m., roughly in line with the decline of the TA-25 benchmark index.

Authorities blocked off roads leading to the area to allow firefighting services to contain the blaze, police said. The Ynet news website said 40 firefighting units were dispatched to the scene to keep the fire from spreading to nearby tanks.

Residents in nearby Haifa suburbs were asked to stay inside their homes, Ynet said.