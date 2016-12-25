Pope Francis calls for weapons in Syria to be ‘still forever’

Pope Francis has called for an end to fighting in Syria, saying “it is time for weapons to be still forever”.

In his traditional Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world) Christmas address at the Vatican, the Pope said “far too much blood has been spilled”.

He pressed the international community to find a negotiated solution to the war as he highlighted the suffering of the Syrian people – especially those witnessing the “most awful battles” in Aleppo.

He also wished Christmas peace for those who have lost loved ones to the terrorism that is spreading “fear and death into the hearts of so many countries and cities”.