Russian military plane disappears from radar near Sochi

A Russian military aircraft has disappeared from radars shortly after taking off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russian media says.

The Tu-154 plane, which was on its way to Latakia in Syria, was carrying 81 passengers and 10 crew members, Interfax news agency reported, citing Russia’s defence ministry.

Other news agencies, including Itar Tass, reported that up to 100 people were on board.

Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim, reporting from Moscow, said the plane disappeared from radar about 20 minutes after takeoff.

“Reports here in Moscow are saying that the passengers included journalists, military personel and members of the famous Alexandrov Ensemble, an official army choir of the Russian armed forces.

Search and rescue services of aviation units of the Southern Military District in Krasnodar and neighbouring regions are engaged in aircraft search, the defence ministry said.