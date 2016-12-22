Berlin attacks prove I was right on Muslim ban – Trump

Donald Trump has said Monday’s attacks in Berlin and Ankara proved he was right to propose curbing Muslim immigration in the US.

When asked if the attacks had changed his stance on a “complete shutdown” of Muslims entering the US, the President-elect said he was “100% correct” over the proposal.

He said: “You know my plans. All along, I’ve been proven to be right. What’s happening is disgraceful.”

Mr Trump added that the Berlin Christmas market lorry crash “was an attack on humanity and it’s got to be stopped”.

During his Republican primary campaign, Mr Trump pledged to introduce a ban on Muslims entering the US “until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on”.

He claimed the proposal was in response to the level of hatred toward Americans among “large segments of the Muslim population”.

Advertisement

The comments prompted a wave of criticism on both sides of the Atlantic, with former Prime Minister David Cameron calling them “divisive, stupid and wrong”.

After becoming the Republican presidential nominee, Mr Trump shifted his rhetoric to focus on temporarily halting immigration from an unspecified list of countries with ties to terrorism.

Officials working for Mr Trump’s transition team declined to comment on whether the President-elect would push ahead for a ban on Muslims, but said his policies “might upset those with their heads stuck in the politically correct sand”.

A spokesman said: “President-elect Trump has been clear that we will suspend admission of those from countries with high terrorism rates and apply a strict vetting procedure for those seeking entry in order to protect American lives.”

The proposal for a ban on Muslim immigration remains on Mr Trump’s campaign website.