<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Since the start of Saturday’s rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel, some 234 patients have been treated at Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon and Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

This comes after 690 rockets were shot into Israel by terrorists from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in a 48-hour period. Israel responded with targeted air strikes at observation posts, warehouses, Hamas offices and weapons facilities.

Four Israelis died during the continued rocket attacks.

In a statement on Monday morning, Barzilai Hospital said there were still 17 people hospitalized, spokeswoman Ayelet Kedar confirmed. She said in total the hospital, since Saturday had treated 74 people who were lightly injured, three people for moderate injuries and three people for critical injuries.

She confirmed that three people had died of their wounds at the hospital. The fourth, Moshe Agadi, was killed after being critically injured when a rocket hit a building in Ashkelon.

Seventy-two others were treated for shock during the latest round of violence, the hospital said.

Meanwhile, Soroka Medical Center said that it had treated 79 people since the start of the rocket attacks.

Inbar Guter, a spokeswoman for the medical center, said that 11 people were still hospitalized with injuries ranging from serious moderate to light.

She said that over the 48-hour period of rocket fire, the hospital had treated 39 people for anxiety, 36 people for light injuries, three for moderate injuries and one person in critical condition.

Guter added that one person remained in critical condition in the intensive care ward, whilst an infant, as well as two other woman, were in the pediatric ward and the women’s ward.

A ceasefire was attained with the help of Egypt and the United Nations at 4.30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Some 23 Palestinians were killed – among which nine were known members terrorist factions in Gaza – and 60 others injured during the violence.

This was the bloodiest round of hostilities since the 2014 Gaza War.