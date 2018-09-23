A huge haul of cocaine was discovered hidden in boxes of bananas donated to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Some 45 boxes of bananas from Ports of America in Freeport were given away to the agency because they were already ripe.

According to a Facebook post on the TDCJ’s page, when two sergeants of the Scott Unit arrived to pick them up they “discovered something not quite right”.

The post explains: “One of the boxes felt different than the others.

“They snipped the straps, pulled free the box, and opened it up.

“Inside, under a bundle of bananas, he found another bundle! Inside that? What appeared to be a white powdery substance.

“They immediately notified port authorities and awaited their instruction.”

Sometimes, life gives you lemons. Sometimes, it gives you bananas. And sometimes, it gives you something you'd never… Posted by Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Friday, September 21, 2018

US Customs arrived and tested the substance, which confirmed the powder was cocaine.

Customs agents uncovered 540 packages of cocaine within the shipment, with an estimated street value of $17,820,000 (£13,600,000).

The Facebook post says: “Sometimes, life gives you lemons. Sometimes, it gives you bananas.

“And sometimes, it gives you something you’d never expect!

“What a find by the boys in grey!”

The Drug Enforcement Administration and US Customs and Border Protection are continuing their investigation.