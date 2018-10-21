At least 17 people are dead and dozens more are injured after a train derailed and overturned on a coastal railway in Taiwan.

Several carriages flipped over during the accident in Yilan county, which happened on a line popular among tourists.

The Taiwan Railways Administration said the train had been moving between two stations beforehand.

“As of 6.30pm (11.30am BST) there are 17 dead on site and 126 people injured,” a spokesman added.

Rescue services are on the scene, with the Central News Agency reporting that more than 30 people are still trapped.

The cause of the tragedy – which comes just days after another deadly train accident in India – is not yet known.