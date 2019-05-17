<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A military F-16 fighter jet crashed into a commercial building at March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley, California, on Thursday night.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the pilot ejected and was taken to a hospital, base commander Col. Melissa Coburn said at a press conference Thursday night.

There were five reported injuries on the ground, the US Air Force Reserve said in a statement.

Melissa Melendez, the assembly woman for the district, tweeted that all warehouse workers have been accounted for.

The crash had ignited a fire but was quickly extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.

The Air Force said the aircraft was conducting a training mission.