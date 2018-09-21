At least 15 people were killed when a bus collided with a truck in western Afghanistan on Friday, officials said, in the second major traffic accident this month.

Another 30 were wounded in the early morning crash in Bakwa district of Farah province, provincial police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib told AFP.

The bus had been travelling from Herat province to the southern province of Kandahar when the accident happened.

At least three women and two children were among the casualties, Nasir Mehri, spokesman for the Farah governor, told AFP.

The dead were all bus passengers, he added.

It was not clear how the crash happened but accidents involving long-distance passenger buses are fairly common in Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, at least 13 people were killed and another 25 wounded in an accident involving a bus and a truck in Kandahar province.