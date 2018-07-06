No fewer than 15 people were killed on Friday when a truck carrying construction workers skidded off a dirt track and plunged downhill in North-Central Nepal.

“The truck was carrying 32 workers, who headed to a construction site to build a road near Nepal’s border with China when the incident occurred on Friday afternoon,’’ Police Officer, Sri Kumar Paudel, said.

He said the driver lost control of the vehicle, sending it about 50 metres below the mountain district of Mustang in the Himalayan region.

“The incident site is about 50 kilometres north of Jomsom, the main town in Mustang.

“An army helicopter was trying to airlift the injured to Pokhara, the nearest town, for treatment,’’ he added.

Fourteen people were killed in June after a bus, carrying employees from a financial institution, veered off a mountain road and plunged about 150 metres downhill in Palpa district.

Poorly maintained vehicles, coupled with reckless driving and bad roads lead to numerous fatal road accidents in Nepal every year.