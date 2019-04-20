<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gunmen raided a family party in the Mexican state of Veracruz, killing 13 people, including a child, authorities said.

Four other people were injured in the attack Friday in the city of Minatitlán

“Federal and state forces have deployed a strong search and capture operation of those responsible for the events,” Gutiérrez Maldonado, secretary of public security in Veracruz state, tweeted Saturday.

Federal authorities are collaborating with the Veracruz state authorities to find those responsible, authorities said.

State authorities have held an emergency meeting “to address the regrettable and condemnable events,” Veracruz state Gov. Cuitláhuac García tweeted.

A motive for the mass shooting was not immediately known.

The attackers were looking for a person called El Beky, according to preliminary reports obtained by the state police. “El Beky” is the owner of a bar located in Minatitlán.