A magnitude-8 earthquake has struck off the southern coast of Mexico, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, shaking buildings in the capital city and killing at least two people.

The earthquake, the strongest to hit Mexico since 1985, struck late on Thursday and people in Mexico City ran out into the streets.

At least two people were killed in the southern state of Chiapas, according to the interior minister.

Its epicentre was 123km southwest of the town of Pijijiapan, at a depth of 33km, according to USGS.

The quake was so powerful that frightened residents in Mexico’s distant capital city fled apartment buildings, often in their pajamas, and gathered in groups in the street. Sections of Mexico City were without electricity.

The US Tsunami Warning System said widespread hazardous tsunami waves were possible within the next three hours on the Pacific coasts of several central American countries – Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras and Ecuador.