Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said Thursday that China would support the United Nations taking further measures against North Korea following its recent nuclear test.

“Given the new developments on the Korean peninsula, China agrees that the UN Security Council should respond further by taking necessary measures,” he told a press conference in Beijing.

“We believe that sanctions and pressure are only half of the key to resolving the issue. The other half is dialogue and negotiation,” Wang added.

The comments came after Pyongyang on Sunday triggered global alarm with its most powerful nuclear blast to date, claiming to have successfully tested a hydrogen bomb.

- Advertisement -

China, which is the North’s biggest diplomatic and economic supporter, is seen as key to efforts to convince Pyongyang to abandon its weapons programme.

The US has accused North Korea of “begging for war” and repeatedly urged China to step up pressure against its neighbour.

But in a phone call with US President Donald Trump Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China remains firm in its wish to resolve the issue through talks leading to a peaceful settlement.

Washington has rejected China’s proposal for a freeze on North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests in exchange for a suspension of US-South Korea military drills.