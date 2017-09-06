President Donald Trump says US military action against North Korea is not “a first choice but we’ll see what happens”.

His latest comments were less harsh than ones he made last month where he threatened “fire and fury” against Pyongyang.

Tensions between the two countries escalated after the regime recently carried out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date.

Mr Trump has urged China, which is North Korea’s main trading partner, to put more pressure on dictator Kim Jong Un to limit his controversial missile programme.

The US leader said he has had a “strong” and “frank” conversation on the telephone with China’s President Xi Jinping about North Korea.

He did not rule out military strikes, but indicated other options for pressure would come first.

Mr Trump said: “President Xi would like to do something. We’ll see whether or not he can do it.

“But we will not be putting up with what’s happening in North Korea.”

He added: “I believe that President Xi agrees with me 100%. We had a very, very frank and very strong phone call.”