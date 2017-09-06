A nursing mother, Danielle Palmer, in Missouri has donated 65 pints of frozen breast milk (equivalent to eight gallons) to Texas mothers affected by the Harvey flood.

According to The Mail, she had saved the milk for her son, Truett, but on seeing how distressed people were as a result of the flood, she decided to donate them as relief materials.

“We have each other’s backs. We take care of each other,” Palmer told News4 of her fellow mums.

“Breastfeeding is hard. Whether you’re pumping or feeding or however it may be, it’s hard. And we are like momma bears. We protect one another.”

Palmer narrated that her son takes most of his meal through infusion therapy (IV) because he was born with a congenital heart problem, among other diseases. This explains the reason why she had breast milk stored in the freezer.

Palmer was advised by her son’s speech therapist to donate some of the breast milk to the Harvey victims; and having experienced how hard it is to raise a child from her experience with Truett, she saw it as a very good opportunity to help others.

She said, “With Truett’s heart defect, I don’t take that lightly; but I also know I’m grateful for the situation God placed us in.

“It’s given us the opportunity to do other things, I mean had we not been in this situation, we wouldn’t be able to share some of our love with the babies in Houston.”

It was learnt that local organisation, Guiding Star Missouri, will drive the refrigerated milk from Dallas to the city, where it will be distributed to those who show interest in it.

This will be very helpful to mums who lost their own supplies during blackouts or who lost their pumps when they were forced out of their homes — and to moms stressed out by the tragic events.

Palmer added, “With breastfeeding, stress plays a big role in your supply. If you become stressed, your supply will drop.”

Palmer says that all the milk distributed by Guiding Star is rigorously tested to ensure it’s safe.

BabyCenter reports breast milk can last for up to six months once frozen.

Exchanging breast milk is legal, and the liquid requires no special handling other than refrigeration; and besides, the chances of illness caused by sharing breast milk are very low, says Centres for Disease Control.