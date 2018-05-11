A senior Iranian cleric said on Friday urged Iran not to the trust the EU, after President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran would remain in a 2015 nuclear deal even after the U.S. quit the pact.

“America cannot do a damn thing. They have always been after toppling of Iran’s regime and this exit is in line with that aim,” Iranian state TV showed Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami telling worshippers at Tehran University.

“These European signatories also cannot be trusted … Iran’s enemies cannot be trusted,” Khatami said.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday was withdrawing from Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers. Germany, France and Britain continue to back the deal but want talks to be held in a broader format on Iran’s ballistic missile programme and its regional activities, including in Syria and Yemen.

In his sermon on Friday, Khatami also warned Israel.

“We will expand our missile capabilities despite Western pressure … to let Israel know that if it acts foolishly, Tel Aviv and Haifa will be totally destroyed,” the hardline cleric said, to chants of “Death to America,” and “Death to Israel”.