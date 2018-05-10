Israel’s Prime Minister says Iran “crossed a red line” when it fired rockets at Israeli forces in the Golan Heights.

Israel retaliated by attacking dozens of Iranian targets inside Syria, including areas around the capital Damascus.

Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s action was a “clear message to Assad” that if the Syrian Army acts against Israel, “we will act against it”.

Iran has not claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Israel blamed Iranian Quds forces inside Syria of firing the rockets.

The White House has condemned Iran’s rocket attacks on Israeli citizens as “unacceptable and highly dangerous”.