Russia is to deepen ties with Iran, in spite of the US decision to boycott international nuclear deal and impose new sanctions on Tehran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.
President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the US was withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
He said that he was preparing new sanctions on Iran to ensure it did not develop nuclear weapons.
