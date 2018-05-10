Agence France-Presse

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that his meeting with the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, will be held on June 12 in Singapore.

Mr Trump made his announcement in a Twitter post on Thursday morning, just hours after he met the three recently-freed American hostages at Joint Base Andrews, where they arrived in the middle of the night after their release by North Korea.

The summit will be the first face-to-face between a sitting American president and the North Korean leader.

