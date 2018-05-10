President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that his meeting with the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, will be held on June 12 in Singapore.

Mr Trump made his announcement in a Twitter post on Thursday morning, just hours after he met the three recently-freed American hostages at Joint Base Andrews, where they arrived in the middle of the night after their release by North Korea.

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

The summit will be the first face-to-face between a sitting American president and the North Korean leader.