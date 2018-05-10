Israeli fighter jets struck dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria early Thursday in response to a rocket attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to a statement by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).

The retaliatory and extensive attack launched from the Golan Heights hit a radar station, Syrian air defense positions and an ammunition dump among targets of the Quds Force, an IRGC external arm, which carried out the rocket attack just past midnight on the Israeli army bases in the Golan Heights.

The IDF said about 20 rockets were shot down by the Israeli Iron Dome air defense system or fell short of the Golan targets in the Iranian attack, while reporting no injuries.

The IDF added that it had struck the Syrian air defence system because the latter fired, despite warning, trying to intercept its missiles against Iranian targets.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army warned against any further attack, saying “the IDF is prepared for a wide variety of scenarios” and will meet any attack “with force and determination.”

While asking civilians to heed related instructions, it has decided to maintain the Golan daily routine including farming and school activities.

IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus told a news briefing Thursday morning that all the Israeli fighters returned safely after destroying Iranian and Syrian targets.

Conricus said the Israeli army will maintain a high-level alert in the Golan Heights.