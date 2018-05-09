An opposition alliance led by Malaysia’s former ruler Mahathir Mohamad has won a majority in parliament, official results show.

The shock victory on Thursday ends the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition’s 60-year grip on power.

The Election Commission said the opposition has so far won 112 seats and the BN has 76.

The election race was one of the most closely contested in Malaysia’s history, with 92-year-old Mahathir coming out of retirement to take on his former protege, Prime Minister Najib Razak, who has been embroiled in a massive corruption scandal.

Mahahtir said he will be sworn in as prime minister on Thursday.

A simple majority of 112 seats is required by a party or alliance to rule, a number 92-year-old Mahathir said his Pakatan Harapan, or Alliance of Hope, had secured to defeat Najib’s ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN).

“We are not seeking revenge, we are seeking to restore the rule of law,” Mahathir told reporters.