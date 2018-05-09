German security officials say they are deporting a Tunisian terrorist suspect to his home country.

The officials made this known on Wednesday in Germany.

The man, identified as Haikel S, is accused of preparing to carry out an attack in Germany on behalf of the Islamic State terrorist group.

He has also been classed as a terrorist threat by Tunisian authorities.

He narrowly avoided deportation in July 2017, and has been held since in detention while German courts weigh up his case, amid concerns that he may face the death penalty in Tunisia.

According to Germany’s Bild newspaper, Haikel S. was due to have left from Frankfurt in a chartered aircraft at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Wednesday.

Several federal police officers are said to be accompanying him on board.

The appeals process took him to Germany’s Constitutional Court, which on Monday rejected his lawyer’s argument, he faces the death penalty and cleared the way for the deportation.

His lawyer said that even if there were assurances that Haikel S. would not receive the death penalty in Tunisia, it was “no guarantee’’, if “the political situation in the country changed.’’

An earlier appeal at the European Court of Human Rights was also unsuccessful.