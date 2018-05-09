Chinese President, Xi Jinping, has emerged the World’s Most Powerful Person according to the 2018 Forbes The World’s 75 Most Powerful People ranking released on Tuesday.

Under his administration, China’s Congress amended its constitution in March, broadening Xi’s influence and eliminating term limits, thereby giving him life presidency. This is the Chinese president’s first time in the top spot.

He displaced Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who has been relegated to second place.

President Donald Trump falls to the No. 3 spot.

Newcomers to the list include Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince, Saudi Arabia (No. 8), who has risen to power and will be the fulcrum around which the region’s geopolitics move for the next generation.